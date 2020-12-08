Places to eat out in H-Town on Christmas Eve and Day

HOUSTON (CW39) Most years family and friends get together on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, but 2020 is not like most years. So we did some digging and found out what restaurants will be open on Christmas Eve and/ or Christmas Day in case you are looking for somewhere to go.

The Backstreet Cafe: 1103 S. Shepherd – open from 3-9 p.m. (Christmas Eve & Day)

Caracol: 2200 Post Oak Blvd. – open from 4-9 p.m. (Christmas Eve & Day)

Fielding’s Local Kitchen & Bar: 26400 Kuykendahl – open from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. for brunch (Christmas Eve & Day)

Hugo’s: 1602 Westheimer Rd. – open from brunch and dinner on Christmas Eve and Day

The Rustic: 1121 Uptown Park – open 4-9 p.m. (Christmas Eve & Day)

If you are looking for more option The Houston Press has an extensive list of more restaurants.