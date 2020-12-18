Professor holds toy drive in son’s memory

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Community College English professor Syble Davis is still searching for her son’s killer, who was randomly gunned down in June 2019 near their home in the Third Ward.

But, despite the tragedy the family has set up a toy drive in honor and memory of their beloved son Chase Simon. Davis and her family established the Chase “The Wizard” Simon Foundation to give back to the community in which they live. And this Saturday, they are holding their second annual Holiday Toy Drive to provide toys to neighborhood children to keep Chase’s memory strong and alive.



“We are holding this toy drive to bring a little joy and light to kids in Third Ward,” says Davis, who has taught at HCC Central in Midtown for more than 30 years. Davis’ daughter, Chariti, also is an HCC employee at HCC’s Coleman College for Health Sciences. “Chase loved children and seeing them happy. It won’t bring him back, but it’s one way we can honor him and remember the joy he brought to our lives and the lives of so many others.”



The foundation has set up the toy drive as a drive-by event out of a desire to adhere to social distancing and COVID-19 safety requirements. Donors are asked to bring new, unwrapped toys for any aged child to 3335 Rosedale Ave. between 4:30 and 8 p.m., Saturday, December 19. Items collected will be distributed to area churches and community centers.



Who: Chase “The Wizard” Simon Foundation

What: Second Annual Drive-By Holiday Toy Drive

When: 4:30 to 8 p.m., Saturday, December 19

Where: 3335 Rosedale Ave., Houston, TX 77004

In addition to the Drive-By Toy Drive, the Chase “The Wizard” Foundation has other important goals.

“We also want to establish a fund that will be solely beneficial to families who experience the tragedy of losing a love one through violence as we lost Chase,” Davis says, who says Chase’s passing has been tough on her daughter, Chariti, but especially difficult for her oldest son, Chance.

”Instead of establishing a scholarship, we desire to bring forth a sort of insurance for the victims’ families. We were blessed and fortunate to have had insurance to move forward and bury my child properly. Some people are not so fortunate. It’s enough pain to have to deal with the unprepared loss. And anything that we can do to help is what we want, it’s what Chase would want,” says Davis.

For more information about the Chase “The Wizard” Foundation and the Drive-By Holiday Toy Drive, please call 832.489.4470.