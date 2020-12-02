Rooftop Cinema Club announces holiday movie line-up, EaDo drive-in

HOUSTON (CW39) – Rooftop Cinema Club today revealed the new home of its contact-free drive-in cinema opening this Saturday, Dec. 5, in East Downtown Houston. Named for the popular near-town district, “The Drive-In at EaDo” will take the place of another well-known drive-in cinema, Space City Shows, following its three-month pop-up run ending this Friday, Dec. 4. Space City Shows worked with Rooftop on the transition to its scenic space overlooking downtown, located at 2300 Runnels St., keeping movie-goers in mind during an anticipated busy holiday movie season.

This month will serve as a preview of the new venue while the transition is underway, and therefore movie-goers can take advantage of “soft-launch” pricing throughout December, starting with a weekend of drive-in favorites and holiday classics like “Love Actually,” “Home Alone,” and “Last Holiday.” Rooftop Cinema Club will officially cut the ribbon on its all-new drive-in experience and renovations in January.

“After searching high and low for a new drive-in home, we are thrilled to have landed at such a beautiful location where we can take the best of our Sawyer Yards venue and build upon it,” said Gerry Cottle, owner and founder of Rooftop Cinema Club. “We look forward to bringing more Love, Peace & Great Film to Houstonians in this much-needed time.”

"We've been so grateful to the community for supporting our pop-up drive-in theater, and I'm grateful to leave what we started in very good hands," said Space City Shows founder and entrepreneur Khairi Sharif. "Rooftop Cinema Club shares a similar passion and purpose for outdoor cinema coupled with a unique experience, and as I work on my next venture, I'm excited to see where they take it."

Rooftop Cinema Club hosted its final screenings at Sawyer Yards this past weekend and will be soft opening the new EaDo location on Dec. 5, with the endearing and festive rom-com, “Love Actually,” at 8:30 p.m.

The Experience

Rooftop Cinema Club’s number one priority is guest and team safety and wellbeing, therefore precautions taken at its previous location will also be followed here. The Drive-In at EaDo is set up to be completely contactless and social-distance-friendly. Masks are required if you exit your vehicle for any reason, including going to the restroom or picking up concessions.

Movies will be projected onto a 40-foot screen facing rows of cars parked 10 feet apart. The audio will be broadcast over an FM radio signal. Guests can purchase concessions, food, and beverages completely contact-free through their mobile devices, including from local food trucks The Burger Joint and El Patio. Restrooms and sanitation solutions will be available on site, and staff will be in masks.

Ticket Information and Schedule

During December only, The Drive-In at EaDo will offer soft-launch pricing where tickets range from $18–27 per vehicle, depending on occupancy and screening day. Children three and under will not count as vehicle occupants. Parking spots are first-come-first-serve, and guests will be escorted by ushers once they arrive. Soft-launch ticket prices are:

Weekend (Friday – Sunday) • The Movie Buddy $22 – reserves one vehicle for up to two guests • The Movie Squad $27 – reserves one vehicle for three or more guests

Weekday (Monday – Thursday) • The Movie Buddy $18 – reserves one vehicle for up to two guests • The Movie Squad $24 – reserves one vehicle for three or more guests

The Drive-In at EaDo will be open seven days a week. Doors open an hour before the first screening and 30 minutes before the second.

Community Screenings

Since launching its first U.S. drive-in back in May 2020, Rooftop Cinema Club has hosted

weekly Community Screenings where all ticket proceeds go to a local charity. To date, the company has raised more than $47,000 across the five cities it operates drive-in cinemas, and $21,000 of that has come from the Houston venue.

Community Screenings at the EaDo location will take place during the second screening every Sunday. Tickets will cost only $5 per vehicle, regardless of occupancy, making a night out at The Drive-In accessible to more Houstonians. December’s ticket proceeds will benefit the Houston Food Bank. Guests will also find a donation box onsite to drop off any food items from the food bank’s most-needed item list found by clicking here: https://www.houstonfoodbank.org/wpcontent/uploads/2019/12/fooddrivetoolkit_mostneededitems_2019v2.pdf.

Movie Listings for Dec. 5 – Dec. 30

Dec. 5 Love Actually

Dec. 6 Home Alone Last Holiday

Dec. 7 The Wiz Die Hard

Dec. 8 Elf National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Dec. 9 CLOSED

Dec. 10 The Nightmare Before Christmas Home Alone

Dec. 11 The Polar Express Friday After Next

Dec. 12 How the Grinch Stole Christmas National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Dec. 13 A Christmas Story Bridget Jones Diary

Dec. 14 Home Alone The Best Man Holiday

Dec. 15 Elf Love Actually

Dec. 16 The Grinch Die Hard

Dec. 17 The Nightmare Before Christmas A Madea Christmas

Dec. 18 Home Alone Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

Dec. 19 The Polar Express The Holiday

Dec. 20 It’s A Wonderful Life The Night Before

Dec. 21 Elf Elf Dec. 22 Elf Elf

Dec. 23 Elf Elf

Dec. 24 CLOSED

Dec. 25 CLOSED

Dec. 26 Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind

Dec. 27 Happy Feet Dumb and Dumber

Dec. 28 Frozen Friday

Dec. 29 Spider-Man: Far from Home Guardians of The Galaxy

Dec. 30 Coco Jurassic Park

Drive-in fans can be the first to receive notice of the new venue’s movie listings and special events by signing up for Rooftop’s e-newsletter. For more information about Rooftop Cinema Club, visit rooftopcinemaclub.com/eado or follow them on social media.