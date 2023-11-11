HOUSTON (KIAH) — Santa is coming to town earlier than expected, The Galleria Mall just announced that Santa is returning as part of the Simon Santa Photo Experience at The Galleria.

Santa arrives on November 10 on Level 1 between Macy’s and Nordstrom and will be available until Christmas Eve.

The Santa Photo Experience launches this Friday and will be available every day of the week. Reservations are encouraged, if you would like more information visit: https://thegalleriasantaphotos.splashthat.com/