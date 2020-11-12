Nov. 21: Sugar Land Skeeters hosts drive-thru Thanksgiving meal pickup

A lot of people think an amino acid in turkey, called tryptophan, makes you tired after the big meal. But that idea is, um, a turkey.

SUGAR LAND (CW39) Well if you live in the Sugar Land area and are looking for somewhere to pickup a Thanksgiving dinner then look no further than Constellation Field.

The Sugar Land Skeeters are hosting a drive-thru meal pickup, Turkey Day event on Wednesday, November 25th from 3-5 p.m. But you do need to place an order online prior to the event. Check out the details below.

All orders must be made by 12 p.m. on Nov. 21, and orders can be made by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/thanksgiving.



Below is the menu included with the Thanksgiving Supper Drive-Thru, with service for four people at $90 and service for eight people at $150:

Carved Turkey Breast and Smoked Turkey Legs

Honey Glazed Ham

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Green Bean Casserole

Herbed Cornbread Stuffing

Dinner Rolls with Butter

Brown Gravy

Pumpkin Pie (Whole)

A wine combo package, which includes four bottles of wine for $30, will also be available. Individual bottles of wine will be on sale as well, starting as low as $16.



The following additional sides will be available for purchase:

Apple Walnut Cole Slaw ($25)

Garden Salad ($25)

Mac and Cheese (35)

Sweet Potatoes ($35)

Bourbon Pecan Chocolate Pie ($35)

All items are pre-cooked and held cold for pickup. Heating instructions will be provided with each meal.



Fans are encouraged to return to Constellation Field after eating their meal for Sugar Land Holiday Lights, with gates opening at 6 p.m. on Nov. 25. It will be Santa’s Cinema Night, with “Charlie Brown’s Thanksgiving” playing on the field’s Texas-Sized Videoboard.