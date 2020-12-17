The top holiday toy in Texas

The new Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console is seen for sale on the first day of its launch, at an electronics shop in Kawasaki, Kanagawa prefecture on November 12, 2020. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

HOUSTON (CW39) The holiday season is here and its beginning to look and feel a lot like Christmas, but many parents are still not sure what toy to get their little one, so Reviews.org put together a list of the most popular toys by state.

The top toy in Texas is PlayStation 5!

Here is Reviews.org’s latest report and you’ll find the top toys and games for 2020: The Most Popular Toys and Games from Every State.

Fun Facts

According to the report, The PlayStation 5 is the #1 wishlist item in 22 states!

While electronics take the top spot, classic toys such as Hot Wheels and Nerf Guns are still a popular wishlist item.

Despite being released 3 years ago, the Nintendo Switch is a more popular pick than XBOX’s Series X console.

If you’re curious to see what other gifts Americans plan to purchase this season, here are a few additional findings:

On average, Americans plan to spend $1,865 on gifts this holiday season.

1 in 5 shoppers say they’re making all their holiday gift purchases online. That’s a sharp contrast to last year, when only 5% of shoppers bought all their gifts online.



