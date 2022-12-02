HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state.

Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.

Galveston and Richmond made the list.

Other cities listed in the top 10 include San Antonio, Fredericksburg and College Station.

The magazine says Galveston has “Christmas spirit along the Texas coast.” They describe the holiday events at Moody Gardens, the largest holiday destination in the southeast Texas region.

Guests can explore the Annual Festival of Lights trail filled with even more lights than before, over 100 sound-enhanced animated light displays themed to their favorite holiday music, hot cocoa, fireside smores, and other festive food, according to Moody Gardens’ website.

Ice Land A Caribbean Christmas ice sculpture attraction returns after two years since the pandemic. An Arctic Slide, outdoor Ice Rink, holiday 3D films, Rudolph 4D, pictures with Santa, train rides, Cirque Joyeux Holiday Show, New Years’ Palooza, and a variety of hotel packages. add to the fun from Nov. 19 – Jan. 7 as Moody Gardens transforms into the Winter Wonder Island.

Meanwhile, Richmond has a couple of Christmas events that the magazine calls “stir up the holiday spirit in this small Texas town.”

One of them is the Campfire Christmas at the George Ranch Historical Park, happening on Saturday, Dec. 17. Guests enjoy a rustic meal, then wander the site at their leisure from cowboy campfire to lively dancing tent, and from mistle-toe decked house to cozy tavern. Then a country dance, a singalong with the cowboys as they round up the herd or just relax by a roaring campfire under the stars, according to the park’s website.