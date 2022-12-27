HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston’s Solid Waste Management Department (SWMD) encourages residents to recycle live Christmas trees after the holidays. The holiday season is filled with the purchase of live Christmas trees by families which can be repurposed for mulch or other landscape materials.
On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, SWMD will open 24 residential Christmas tree drop-off recycling locations throughout Houston through Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
To recycle a live Christmas tree, residents must remove all lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, nails, stands, and other non-organic decorative materials. Trees that are flocked, artificial, or painted will NOT be recycled. Your scheduled junk waste collection day can be used to dispose of any artificial trees.
Additionally, recycling is also available for live Christmas trees through the city’s yard waste curbside collection program.
Recycling trees will result in rich mulch that will be available in bags or bulk directly from Living Earth and other local area retailers.
CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING LOCATIONS:
Open Tuesdays – Sundays 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Depositories Closed Sunday, December 25, 2023, and Sunday, January 1, 2023
- Central Neighborhood Depository 2240 Central St.
- Kirkpatrick Neighborhood Depository 5565 Kirkpatrick
- Sommermeyer Neighborhood Depository 14400 Sommermeyer
- N. Main Neighborhood Depository 9003 North Main
- Southwest Neighborhood Depository 10785 Southwest Freeway
- Sunbeam Neighborhood Depository 5100 Sunbeam
Open Daily 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Kingwood (Branch Library) Bens View Lane at Bens Branch Drive
- Doss Park (gates close at 5 p.m.) 2500 Frick Road (Country Park)
- Memorial Park 7300 Memorial Drive
- Softball Parking Lot – 6402 Arnot St., Houston
- Sports Complex
- T.C. Jester Park 4200 T.C. Jester West
- Ellington Airport Recycling Drop-off Hwy 3 & Brantley Rd
Open Mon.-Sat. 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Closed Monday, January 2, 2023, and Monday, January 16, 2023
- Westpark Consumer Recycling Center 5900 Westpark
Monday – Friday 7:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. & Saturday 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Closed Monday, December 26, 2022, and Monday, January 2, 2023
- Living Earth 5802 Crawford Road, Houston, 77041
- Living Earth 1503 Industrial Drive, Missouri City, 77489
- Living Earth 1700 E Highway 90Alt, Richmond, 77469
- Living Earth 12200 Cutten Road, Houston, 77060
- Living Earth 16138 Highway 6, Iowa Colony, 77583
- Living Earth 5210 S. Sam Houston Parkway E, Houston, 77048
- Living Earth 27733 Katy Freeway, Katy, 77494
- Living Earth 10310 Beaumont Highway, Houston, 77078
- Living Earth 17555 I-45 South, Conroe, 77385
- Living Earth 20611 U.S. 59, New Caney, 77357
- Living Earth 1000 Dickinson Ave, Dickinson, 77539
- Living Earth 9306 FM 523 Freeport, 77541
For more information about SWMD and our services, visit us at www.houstonsolidwaste.org or call 3-1-1, 713.837.0311 the City of Houston's Customer Service Helpline.