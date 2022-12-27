HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston’s Solid Waste Management Department (SWMD) encourages residents to recycle live Christmas trees after the holidays. The holiday season is filled with the purchase of live Christmas trees by families which can be repurposed for mulch or other landscape materials.

On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, SWMD will open 24 residential Christmas tree drop-off recycling locations throughout Houston through Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

To recycle a live Christmas tree, residents must remove all lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, nails, stands, and other non-organic decorative materials. Trees that are flocked, artificial, or painted will NOT be recycled. Your scheduled junk waste collection day can be used to dispose of any artificial trees.

Additionally, recycling is also available for live Christmas trees through the city’s yard waste curbside collection program.

Recycling trees will result in rich mulch that will be available in bags or bulk directly from Living Earth and other local area retailers.

CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING LOCATIONS:

Open Tuesdays – Sundays 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Depositories Closed Sunday, December 25, 2023, and Sunday, January 1, 2023

  1. Central Neighborhood Depository                    2240 Central St.
  2. Kirkpatrick Neighborhood Depository               5565 Kirkpatrick
  3. Sommermeyer Neighborhood Depository       14400 Sommermeyer
  4. N. Main Neighborhood Depository                    9003 North Main
  5. Southwest Neighborhood Depository               10785 Southwest Freeway
  6. Sunbeam Neighborhood Depository                5100 Sunbeam

Open Daily 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

  1. Kingwood (Branch Library)                                   Bens View Lane at Bens Branch Drive
  2. Doss Park (gates close at 5 p.m.)                        2500 Frick Road (Country Park)
  3. Memorial Park                                                          7300 Memorial Drive
    1. Softball Parking Lot – 6402 Arnot St., Houston
    2. Sports Complex
  4. T.C. Jester Park                                                         4200 T.C. Jester West
  5. Ellington Airport Recycling Drop-off                   Hwy 3 & Brantley Rd

 
Open Mon.-Sat. 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Closed Monday, January 2, 2023, and Monday, January 16, 2023

  1. Westpark Consumer Recycling Center             5900 Westpark

Monday – Friday 7:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. & Saturday 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Closed Monday, December 26, 2022, and Monday, January 2, 2023

  1. Living Earth                                                  5802 Crawford Road, Houston, 77041
  2. Living Earth                                                  1503 Industrial Drive, Missouri City, 77489
  3. Living Earth                                                  1700 E Highway 90Alt, Richmond, 77469
  4. Living Earth                                                  12200 Cutten Road, Houston, 77060
  5. Living Earth                                                  16138 Highway 6, Iowa Colony, 77583
  6. Living Earth                                                  5210 S. Sam Houston Parkway E, Houston, 77048
  7. Living Earth                                                  27733 Katy Freeway, Katy, 77494
  8. Living Earth                                                  10310 Beaumont Highway, Houston, 77078
  9. Living Earth                                                  17555 I-45 South, Conroe, 77385
  10. Living Earth                                                  20611 U.S. 59, New Caney, 77357
  11. Living Earth                                                  1000 Dickinson Ave, Dickinson, 77539
  12. Living Earth                                                  9306 FM 523 Freeport, 77541

For more information about SWMD and our services, visit us at www.houstonsolidwaste.org or call 3-1-1, 713.837.0311 the City of Houston's Customer Service Helpline.