HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston’s Solid Waste Management Department (SWMD) encourages residents to recycle live Christmas trees after the holidays. The holiday season is filled with the purchase of live Christmas trees by families which can be repurposed for mulch or other landscape materials.



On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, SWMD will open 24 residential Christmas tree drop-off recycling locations throughout Houston through Tuesday, January 31, 2023.



To recycle a live Christmas tree, residents must remove all lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, nails, stands, and other non-organic decorative materials. Trees that are flocked, artificial, or painted will NOT be recycled. Your scheduled junk waste collection day can be used to dispose of any artificial trees.



Additionally, recycling is also available for live Christmas trees through the city’s yard waste curbside collection program.



Recycling trees will result in rich mulch that will be available in bags or bulk directly from Living Earth and other local area retailers.



CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING LOCATIONS:

Open Tuesdays – Sundays 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Depositories Closed Sunday, December 25, 2023, and Sunday, January 1, 2023

Central Neighborhood Depository 2240 Central St. Kirkpatrick Neighborhood Depository 5565 Kirkpatrick Sommermeyer Neighborhood Depository 14400 Sommermeyer N. Main Neighborhood Depository 9003 North Main Southwest Neighborhood Depository 10785 Southwest Freeway Sunbeam Neighborhood Depository 5100 Sunbeam

Open Daily 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Kingwood (Branch Library) Bens View Lane at Bens Branch Drive Doss Park (gates close at 5 p.m.) 2500 Frick Road (Country Park) Memorial Park 7300 Memorial Drive Softball Parking Lot – 6402 Arnot St., Houston Sports Complex T.C. Jester Park 4200 T.C. Jester West Ellington Airport Recycling Drop-off Hwy 3 & Brantley Rd



Open Mon.-Sat. 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Closed Monday, January 2, 2023, and Monday, January 16, 2023

Westpark Consumer Recycling Center 5900 Westpark

Monday – Friday 7:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. & Saturday 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Closed Monday, December 26, 2022, and Monday, January 2, 2023

Living Earth 5802 Crawford Road, Houston, 77041 Living Earth 1503 Industrial Drive, Missouri City, 77489 Living Earth 1700 E Highway 90Alt, Richmond, 77469 Living Earth 12200 Cutten Road, Houston, 77060 Living Earth 16138 Highway 6, Iowa Colony, 77583 Living Earth 5210 S. Sam Houston Parkway E, Houston, 77048 Living Earth 27733 Katy Freeway, Katy, 77494 Living Earth 10310 Beaumont Highway, Houston, 77078 Living Earth 17555 I-45 South, Conroe, 77385 Living Earth 20611 U.S. 59, New Caney, 77357 Living Earth 1000 Dickinson Ave, Dickinson, 77539 Living Earth 9306 FM 523 Freeport, 77541

For more information about SWMD and our services, visit us at www.houstonsolidwaste.org, “LIKE” us on Facebook @houstonsolidwaste, follow us on Twitter @HoustonTrash, download our app HTX Collects on Google Play or IOS Store to Never Miss an Update again! or call 3-1-1, 713.837.0311 the City of Houston’s Customer Service Helpline.

