(NEXSTAR) – Alas, we have found ourselves just a few hours from Christmas. That means children around the world are settling in, with the hopes that Santa Claus will soon arrive.

Have a little one that just can’t wait for Santa and his reindeer to arrive? With a little help from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), you can track Santa on his journey around the world.

NORAD, a joint organization between the U.S. and Canada, is responsible for tracking everything flying in and around the two countries. Around Christmastime, NORAD has a crucial mission: Track Santa.

It’s a tradition NORAD has carried out for over 60 years that started accidentally in 1955. Since then, NORAD has continued its annual mission.

NORAD doesn’t start tracking Santa until their radars let them know Santa has taken to the air on Christmas Eve, roughly around 4 a.m. ET.

You can track Santa’s movements around the world on NORAD’s website.

NORAD also offers a phone line that remains open for 23 hours starting on Christmas Eve. Last year, the call center fielded over 53,000 calls, according to Lt. Sean Carter, the NORAD Tracks Santa Program Manager.