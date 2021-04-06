Houston Weather – Precinct 4 offering FEMA application assistance for winter storm victims

HOUSTON (CW39) Residents effected by Winter Storm Uri can register with Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioners Office for assistance with filling out their FEMA application.

Registration begins Monday, April 5. Appointments are available from Tuesday, April 6, to Saturday, April 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mangum-Howell Center’s Doss Activity Building, 2500 Frick Road in Houston. To schedule an appointment, please call the Mangum-Howell Center at 281-591-7830.

Visitors will need to provide the following information to register:

A Social Security number. If the applicant does not have one, then the Social Security number of an eligible minor may be used. To qualify, the minor must share a household with the applicant and be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.

Annual household income.

Contact information, including a phone number, mailing address, and the address of the damaged home. An email address is required to review registration status online. Those who do not provide an email address may contact FEMA for updates.

Insurance information, including coverage details and the insurance company’s name.

Those who would like funds directly deposited into their account must provide their bank account information.

Vietnamese and Spanish translators will be on site. Those with computers are encouraged to bring them, as computers are limited.