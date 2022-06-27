Find State Parks Near Major Metros

If you’re looking for somewhere to take your family around Houston, head on over to the Lone Star Flight Museum.

Right now the museum stays pretty grounded, but they know the biggest aviation buffs understand the significance of the history inside the museum.

Describing a plane on display, Chris says, “the airplane I’m standing in front of, only four of them in the world still fly. So it’s really a unique collection of very rare airplanes from both the civilian and military side.”

Destination Texas: The winery boom in Lubbock

Forbes called it ‘America’s most underrated destination for top quality wine.’ Lubbock is home to six award-winning wineries, and is one of the few cities where visitors can watch their wine go from grape to glass.

It’s been dubbed “The Grand Canyon of Texas.” It’s about a million years old. The Palo Duro Canyon State Park is in the pan handle. Today, you can hike and tour via horseback. Be sure to take plenty of water though!

Things are looking peachy in the Texas hill country. It’s now peach season and the cash crop of Gillespie county is being sold from stands all along Highway 290. There are many orchards to choose from but only one allows people to pick their own peaches – Jenschke – which is pronounced (Yin-ski) Orchards. Here are the juicy details.

The Texas Capitol is about 2 hours from Houston and it’s slogan: “Keep Austin Wierd.” Austin is also a place of massive history and where more than two dozen monuments stand on the Capitol Grounds alone. The first dates back to 1891 and the most recent was set in place in 2018. Wes Rapaport has this story.

Destination Texas – Tyler’s Blueberry Farm Blueberries are only in-season from early June to late July each year. Making berry picking a great activity to get kids out of the house this summer. KRTK’s Katie Carver visited a small family owned farm in east Texas that has been helping families make memories for more than 36 years.

Destination Texas – Mount Cristo Rey

If you head to El Paso this summer, a staple of the border city is hard to miss. Mount Cristo Rey can be admired not only from afar but from up close as well. Shelby Kapp reports.

Destination Texas – Buffalo Bayou Park

Nestled next to downtown Houston, this 160 acre park is a much needed oasis with plenty to enjoy and explore. The Waugh Bat Colony is something to see as well. Each time you walk, you’re sure to discover something different. CW39 Houston’s Shannon LaNier shows us around.

Destination Texas – Discovery Green in Houston

CW39’s Sharron Melton shows us Discovery Green in the heart of downtown Houston. Art and music, meditation, and children’s entertainment. It’s all there and even more outdoor activities just for you.

Destination Texas – First Monday Trade Days in Canton

Calling all treasure hunters! The Canton Flea Market is open and ready for visitors after closing for COVID-19 for the first time in its 100 year history. KETK’s Katie Carver enjoyed an afternoon out there talking to vendors and customers.

Destination Texas – National Butterfly Center, Mission, TX

The National Butterfly Center is a private nature preserve which serves as an outdoor butterfly conservatory, located near the city of Mission in Hidalgo County, Texas. Jerimiah Wilcox shows us.

Destination Texas – South Padre Island

South Padre Island spans from South Texas to the Gulf of Mexico. Residents call is one of the cleanest beaches around. Hear from locals about this relaxing oasis.

They say everything is bigger in Texas and a world-renowned restaurant in the Panhandle proves just that. If you’re driving through, it’s hard to miss The Big Texan.

Bobby Lee is the second-generation owner of the steak house and brewery that sits right off I-40.

Asadero or Mexican string cheese is what takes people to Licon Dairy in San Elizario, Texas. Visitors can spend a whole day there visiting with some of the furry residents.

The owners have been making fresh asadero cheese since the 1950s. Angel Licon’s grandfather decided to show others a peek into his life.

Destination Texas: Take A Trip To Moody Gardens