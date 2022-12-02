HOUSTON (KIAH) – Big Slim pays a visit to the show, and a warm send-off to Hannah Trippett as she starts a new chapter.

Celebrity dog groomer, Jess Rona, and Hill’s Veterinarian, Dr. Kristin Wuellner show us how to get our furry friends holiday ready. Big Slim is on the menu at Checkers. Travelers Institute reminds us to keep your eyes on the road this holiday season, with distracted driving crashes on the rise.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you "Houston Happens" every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.