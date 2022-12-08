Health experts talk about how to stay virus free this holiday season. Dr. Amna Husain joins the show

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Health experts talk about how to stay virus free this holiday season. Dr. Amna Husain joins the show. Plus keeping healthcare costs down with financial expert Jean Chatzky. And Natural Balance Pet Foods launches pet friendly commercials.

Plus, Jennifer Jolly with Techish has last minute budget friendly gifts for the entire family.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston. CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.