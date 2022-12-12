A look at gifts that give back with actor and comedian Kel Mitchell. Mitchell is both a donor and supporter of World Vision. World Vision supports children and their families in need all over the world.

HOUSTON (KIAH) –

A look at gifts that give back with actor and comedian Kel Mitchell. Mitchell is both a donor and supporter of World Vision. World Vision supports children and their families in need all over the world.

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston. CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS