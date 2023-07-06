HOUSTON (KIAH) – A native Texan with a passion for all things fresh and local, Chef Sean Hochstein brings 30 plus years of culinary excellence to Steak 48. Raised in Sugar Land, Texas, he developed a passion for the culinary arts while working as a 15-year old pizza slinger. He attended the French Culinary Institute in New York City, made a stop in Telluride, Colorado, before returning to his hometown in 2005. He is now the Executive Chef of Steak 48 River Oaks.

Chef Hochstein stopped by the Houston Happens studios to showcase his favorite site dishes:

Piping hot twice-baked potatoes made with Gouda and Fontina and shaved black truffles to top them off.

The show-stopping, pan-flipping Alaskan King Crab & Rock Shrimp Mac ‘n Cheese, which combines Provel, Romano, parmesan, mozzarella, and “a touch of Velveeta” for an irresistible blend of flavors, followed by plating this indulgent creation with succulent Alaskan King Crab and rock shrimp, all swimming in a luscious sauce.