The tech gift of the season is augment reality and today we take a look at one of the newest, most innovative products, Nreal Air. And, tech expert Jennifer Jolly with Techish joins us with the best tech gifts for kids this holiday season.

New health and safety protocols have helped bring cruising back. Today travel expert and award-winning travel writer Laura Begley Bloom talks cruising tips and the MSC Seascape.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston. CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.