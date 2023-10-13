HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s the Friday the 13th edition of Houston Happens on CW39 Houston. Find out Best Reviews and events for Halloween and survival tips for busy moms. Plus, how to save on electricity today.

Houston Happens features all the best items you need for you and your home. Today, Halloween is the focus and since it’s Friday the 13th, we’re telling you more about great items you can use to make your home the spookiest on the block. Plus, more to get your Halloween in the spirit.

Houston Happens welcomes Colleen Burns, founder of Mom On the Run blog & author of “Monarchy, Why Moms Rule the World” to tell us about the best moms survival tips for healthy snack hacks. Plus, great meal prep items for smart choices. Newman’s Own, Dave’s Killer Snacks, and Kamik Footwear are featured in this segment. Check out Tipsontv.com for more!

Trick or treat in nature’s neighborhood before Halloween at the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center. It’s open to the entire family for great fun! Get free eclipse glasses to enjoy the solar viewing. Visit houstonarboretum.org for more!

Maggie Flecknoe, host of Houston Happens, welcomes Tatjana Steinhardt with Power Wizard tells us how to save on our power bills the smart way.