HOUSTON (KIAH) – The U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rate of all developed countries, especially among black mothers.

In order to combat this health inequity, Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher secured more than $1.4 million in federal funding for the Harris County Black Maternal & Child Health Program. The congresswoman joins us now to discuss the program.

Studies have consistently found higher pregnancy-related mortality risks among Black women. Here in Harris County, black mothers are 1.4 times more likely to die during pregnancy and childbirth as compared to the U.S. rate.