HOUSTON (KIAH) – Gift guides galore for your entire family, and a look at real estate trends for the new year. Lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner has tips on picking the coolest gifts for your child. The National Board or Realtors offers home buying trends for the new year.

Jennifer Jolly with www.techish.com has the latest tech gifts out just in time for the holiday. And XRAI Glass unveils the latest features on their high tech glasses.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.