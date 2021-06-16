FATHER’S DAY: Comedian Paul Mooney’s sons to perform at Phil & Derek’s to honor late father

HOUSTON (CW39) — Are you looking for something to do with your favorite guy this Father’s Day?

Phil & Derek’s is hosting a comedy show featuring late comedian Paul Mooney twin sons, Daryl and Dwayne Mooney on Sunday, June 20 at 9:30 p.m.

The Mooney Twins will speak candidly about the life of their father, who died in May of this year, while mixing in the humor we all know him for in a standup routine — comedy runs in the family!

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Mooney Family.

When purchasing tickets, you can use the promo code “MOONEY” to receive a $10 discount.