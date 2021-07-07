FIRST LOOK: United campaign featured team USA Olympic champion Simone Biles

HOUSTON (KIAH) Wednesday morning, United Airlines, the official airline sponsor of Team USA, debuted its new commercial featuring five of the world’s most accomplished and decorated Olympic and Paralympic athletes, including Houston’s own Simone Biles.

“Time to Let Yourself Fly,” is the campaign slogan, with a video that highlights Team USA’s return to the Games, and encourages to return to travel. As you go through airports, expect to experience touches of the Team USA collaboration through signage displayed throughout United terminals and limited edition amenity kits and pajamas available on select flights for purchase.

For more details about each featured athlete, United details why each athlete was chosen. They were selected for their shared values of ambition, excellence, diversity and unity on a global stage. “Team United” is comprised of the following athletes:

Simone Biles – Gymnast from Houston, Texas, and the world’s most decorated female gymnast in history

Kolohe Andino – Surfer from San Clemente, California, who holds the record for most championship titles in U.S. surfing history

Julie Ertz – Soccer Defender from Mesa, Arizona, and two-time World Cup champion

Jessica Long – Swimmer from Baltimore, Maryland, and 23-time Paralympic medalist

Oz Sanchez – Hand Cyclist from San Diego, California, and six-time Paralympic medalist

Here’s a look at the new campaign video: