Holiday lights, and decorations can liven up your home, but they can also be dangerous for little ones. Today we show you how to keep your home safe and festive.

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Holiday lights, and decorations can liven up your home, but they can also be dangerous for little ones. We show you how to keep your home safe and festive. And a look at saving this holiday season with the help of Target and lifestyle expert Trae Bodge.

Plus, if you’re trying to cut costs, gas may not be the obvious way to do it, but as Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy explains, you may want to take another look, at biofuel that is.

Not only can you save money, you can cut carbon emissions with biofuel.

We also had a visit from Marla Lewis and Felicia Guidry with the Houston Black Realtors Association to talk about becoming a homeowner.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston. CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.