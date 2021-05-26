Houston Happens – 500 foot long cheesesteak, Memorial Day forecast, Wellness Wednesday

Houston Happens

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) Good morning, everyone! CW39 Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey has some talkers to help get you over the hump. Like a 500 foot long cheesesteak! It’s a must-see. Oh and did you happen to see the total lunar eclipse? No worries, Star is going to show you and explain why it’s so special.

It’s Weather Wednesday, and today’s experiment is making a tornado! Speaking of weather, temps are going up, but your electric bill doesn’t have to. Maggie explains how Power Wizard is here to help.

And on this wellness Wednesday, we’re talking to a doctor about ways you can help if you suffer from osteo arthritis.

Join us weekdays from 9:30 am – 10 am.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.
Houston Happens’ gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

holiday travel NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-730AM 05262021

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 630-7AM 05262021

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6-630AM 05262021

TIME LAPSE: Wednesday sunrise

Mystery Wire - Marilyn Monroe's Death

Lunar Eclipse Time Lapse of Super Flower Blood Moon

Water Vapor - Adam Krueger

Super Flower Blood Moon - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Futurecast - NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Adam Krueger

Texas Drought Conditions

California Lake Fire Evacuations

Coming up on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Star Harvey

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Weather forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

National Safe Boating Week

Construction workers "Working in the Weather" - Carrigan Chauvin

Coming up on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Carrigan Chauvin

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss