Houston Happens – 713 Day in Houston, Power Wizard, HOUSTONOPOLY

HOUSTON (KIAH) Good Tuesday morning! It’s 713 Day and that means we’re celebrating all things Houston! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe took the show on the road to HOUSTONOPOLY! The life-sized game board pop-up dedicated to H-Town, is teaming up with business and civic partners across Houston to host a 713 Day Celebration and Free Vaccination Site from 11am-7pm at HOUSTONOPOLY (2501 Rice Boulevard)! Find out other ways you can celebrate 713 Day as well!

Plus, meteorologist Star Harvey has a look at our forecast.

And with the heat being “on” we want to make sure your electric bill doesn’t go sky high! Thankfully, Power Wizard is back to help save you money in a flash!