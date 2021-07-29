Houston Happens – A cussing ‘Karen’, Trae Tha Truth helps a Houston student, Power Wizard, The Travel Mom, Innovative Lasers of Houston, Masterpiece Desserts

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Good Thursday morning, you’re in store for a “sweet” Houston Happens with host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey. Starting with today’s top talker about Houston rapper and community activist, Trae Tha Truth helping a Houston student who was selling water to buy school supplies and help his widowed mother. Then meet Kenneth Brooks, seven years ago he was in a coma after a severe asthma attack, today he’s the co-owner of Masterpiece Desserts and creator of the “World’s Most Delicious Cheesecake”. We’re serving up his sweet and inspirational story.

Plus, don’t worry about those extra pounds while indulging in the cheesecake. Find out how Innovative Lasers of Houston can help you in your weight loss journey.

And take that summer bod to Mexico! The Travel Mom is back with a FREE trip to Puerto Vallarta.

You’ll have extra money to spend on vacay by saving money on your electric bill. Power Wizard is back to work it’s magic and save you money in a flash.

Also, don’t miss the airport worker who has become a viral hero for calmly booting cussing ‘Karen’.

