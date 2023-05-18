HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has a fun-filled show on this Thursday.

She has the “scoop” on Blue Bell’s new ice cream flavor!

Stress-less over your summer travel this year with the latest tech from Verizon!

Speaking of travel, The Travel Mom is back with ways to save on your summer travel.

We continue to celebrate Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, with Majority Rule, an AAPI art exhibit featuring 8 Houston AAPI Artists.

One of Houston’s best-loved grassroots fundraising events, Empty Bowls Houston, will return for the 17th Annual event on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

