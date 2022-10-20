HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens is jam packed today bringing awareness to important topics like breast cancer, cyber security, and open enrollment.

We hope you got enough rest after watching the Astros win last night! Seth Kovar breaks down the big moments in the 4-2 victory over the Yankees in the ALCS.

Did you know October is Cybersecurity Awareness month? We spoke with the top risk expert at VISA to tell you everything you need to know to stay safe online.

Plus, a new survey is out from MetLife stating the differences between in-person and work from home employees and how they view their finances. MetLife Vice President Jenn Kischell breaks down the survey for us.

Finally, breast cancer awareness month continues with an important story from a young mother and her battle against the deadly disease.

All of that and more on Houston Happens.

