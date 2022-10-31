HOUSTON (KIAH) – We have a jam packed show today full of guests doing amazing things in our community!

Starting with ‘Fight Like a Girl,’ an organization taking the phrase back and bringing awareness to domestic abuse. They are hosting a special event to educate people in our community and uplift those that have been hurt.

Also, Seth Kovar joins the show again to break down the first game of the World Series. Make sure to get your orange ready to go to cheer on the Astros versus the Philadelphia Phillies!

Have you heard of the Fifth Ward block party? Don’t worry if not, because we have Ashley Ruiz on the show today to tell us all about the fun event.

Finally, Dia de los Muertos is next week and this weekend Discovery Green is hosting their 5th annual Day of the Dead festival! Angelina DM Trailz joined the show to tell us about the event and also share her musical talents!

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.