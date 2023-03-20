HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s the first official day of Spring and Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has a show in full “bloom”.

They don’t call it March Madness for nothing! We’re catching up with CW39 Houston Digital Producer, Chad Washington to talk hoops and UH Cougars heading to the Sweet 16.

And it’s madness for the Houston Astros! There’s good news and bad. Starting with the good!

The Houston Astros will host a “Gold Rush” retail even this coming Wednesday, starting at midnight. Fans will have first opportunity to purchase exclusive Astros gold merchandise at the Union Station Team Store in Minute Maid Park.

However, there’s bad news when it comes to Jose Altuve. CW39 Houston’s Seth Kovar has more from Minute Maid Park.

It’s Motivational Monday and Dr. Brooke Goldner, an autoimmune disease specialist, is joining Maggie LIVE in studio to talk about how she reversed her own autoimmune disease through diet and nutrition.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

