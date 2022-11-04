HOUSTON (KIAH) – So many reasons to be happy this Friday! From the Astros winning, to Starbucks holiday cups, and it’s the holiday season!

Seth Kovar breaks down another incredible defensive performance from the Astros. The team is now just one win away from winning the World Series.

Are you already stressing about the holiday season? We spoke with the experts at Credit Karma to relieve some of the stress of the season.

Gabby’s Kid Power challenge is about to begin! We talk with Laila Lockhart Kraner, who plays “Gabby” in the DreamWorks show, and Michele Walks from UNICEF USA to tell us how they are helping kids around the world.

We may be past Breast Cancer Awareness month in October, but it is still just as important for women to get their annual mammograms’. Dr. Jacque Colbert, a breast cancer survivor, joins the show this morning to talk about her new non-profit Sipping PositiviTea.

