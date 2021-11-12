Houston Happens – Author of a new book “Two Lifetimes” by Patti Henry sits down with Maggie Flecknoe

HOUSTON (KIAH) Sharing how you can get to the second lifetime of your marriage is psychotherapist and the author of the new book, Two Lifetimes, Patti Henry.

It takes effort to protect, nurture, and grow a marriage. Between work schedules, children, and other obligations, sometimes it can seem impossible to maintain that partnership.

When problems arise, some couples find that it’s healthier to divorce and go their separate ways. 

So how can we do things differently?

To inquire about facilitating a speaking engagement with Patti or to work with her for one-on-coaching work, please visit her official website (www.Patti-Henry.com).

To purchase your copy of Two Lifetimes, please visit Patti-Henry.com and Amazon.com.

