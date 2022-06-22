HOUSTON (KIAH) Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Greater Houston is looking for 30 mentors in 30 days! Some big’s and little’s stopped by the show today to talk about their experiences in the program and how you can become a mentor. Take a look!

Big Brothers Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Greater Houston launched their 30 Men in 30 Days campaign on June 1. Nearly 600 youth across the Greater Houston area are on their waitlist. 79% are boys, and the majority identify as BIPOC. BBBS is hoping to raise awareness about the need for more men in the community to step up and become a Big Brother. Learn more at https://bbbstx.org/news/30-men-in-30-days/ .

“We need men in this great city to stand up as volunteer mentors and defend the God-given potential of more than 400 boys who have their hands raised on our waitlist right now. This program is an amazing way to make a difference, and the truth is it will change the lives of our volunteers for the better, forever as well!” Pierce Bush, CEO Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star.

Most of our Little Brothers (mentees) are waiting to be matched in our Community-Based mentoring program. In this program, Bigs commit to spending time with their Little for a minimum of two times each month and do activities together in the community, like going to the park, playing sports, learning new skills, and many other things.