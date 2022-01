HOUSTON (KIAH) Today on Houston Happens we sit down with the Joseph Elmore and Troy Wooten who are the creators and producers of the movie “Gutter”. The movie was filmed in Houston and is premiering this weekend at the Kapri Ultra Lounge on the southwest side of town.

Plus, its RodeoHouston time and we’ll tell you who is performing and how viewers feel about attending while COVID cases are on the rise. Join us today at 9:30!