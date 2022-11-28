HOUSTON (KIAH) – First day back after a holiday can be hard, add in a boil water notice and it can be even harder.

Seth Kovar joined the show to give viewers the latest information from the city. You can find more information here.

SurviveHER founder Lyndsay Levingston paid a visit to talk about her philanthropy work with breast cancer survivors.

Plus, avoid the hectic holiday hustle around buying gifts for your kids with Elizabeth Werner, a . If an experiential gift is more your style, we invited two actors from the Alley Theatre’s A Christmas Carol to tell us about this years production.

Philanthropy is also a great gift! This Giving Tuesday give the gift of blood and save a life.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.