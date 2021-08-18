Houston Happens – Burlington, w Premier High School Houston-Hobby campus, YOUR Wednesday Kidcast, life coach Adam Jablin

Houston Happens

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Good Wednesday morning! Houston Happens is here to help get you over the hump. Host Maggie Flecknoe is celebrating her 12 year anniversary at CW39 Houston! We’re also celebrating all of the kids headed back to school. And we want to send them off in style! Join us as we host a Back-to-School Fashion Show with Burlington! Plus, we’re sharing details on the new Premier High School Houston-Hobby campus and its cool program!

It’s Weather Wednesday and that means it’s time for Kidcasts! Future meteorologists share their forecasts! If you’d like to submit a Kidcast, click here.

Also, on this Wellness Wednesday we’re discussing a difficult topic, teen suicide. The number one transformational life coach Adam Jablin joins us with what signs we should be looking for.

Plus, help us wish kids a happy first day of school! We have cute kids pics and more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Kids in Katy ISD return to school

Harris County encourages families to get the $100 reward for vaccine

Houston Vehicles Stranded in Flood Waters

Conroe ISD COVID-19 cases - Sharron Melton

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Afghanistan update from Raquel Martin in Washington D.C.

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC at 7AM - August 18, 2021

Multiple named storms churning: Henri, Linda, Grace, Fred - Adam Krueger

Grace update and Colorado wildwires - Adam Krueger, Russ Pappas

School bus forecast

Hurricane Alicia - 38 years later - Star Harvey

Local Houston Weather and futurecast - Adam Krueger

How Texas is protected from Grace - Adam Krueger

Grace wave height and coastal impacts - Carrigan Chauvin

Start times for school districts heading back to school August 18, 2021 - Hannah Trippett

Tropical Storm Grace - Star Harvey

Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19 - Sharron Melton

School districts heading back to school, August 18, 2021

Houston weather, Fred, Grace for August 18, 2021

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss