HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston Happens is live with the Lee’s Golden Dragon team as they dance in the 2022 Lunar New Year of the Tiger.

Lee’s Golden Dragon is the official lion dancing team for the Houston Rockets. Walt Disney Production hired them for the premiere of the movie, “Mulan.”

LGD performed for four US Presidents, Governor Abbott, Congressman Sheila Jackson-Lee and several mayors. They have also performed for Yao Ming when he was inaugurated on the Houston Rockets Team.

The New Year celebration is usually celebrated for multiple days—not just one day as in the Gregorian calendar’s New Year. In 2022, Lunar New Year begins on February 1.

China’s Lunar New Year is known as the Spring Festival or Chūnjié in Mandarin, while Koreans call it Seollal and Vietnamese refer to it as Tết.

Tied to the lunar calendar, the holiday began as a time for feasting and to honor household and heavenly deities, as well as ancestors. The New Year typically begins with the first new moon that occurs between the end of January and spans the first 15 days of the first month of the lunar calendar—until the full moon arrives.

The year 2022 is slated to be the year of the water tiger. The water tiger comes up every 60 years. The water tiger is action-oriented and represents strength, bravery and clearing away evil.