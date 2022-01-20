HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Zoo is turning 100 years-old this year! To celebrate this milestone today on Houston Happens, Curator Kevin Hodge with the zoo stopped by to show us some of their animals. A tortoise named, “Other” has been with the zoo since 1976 and Kevin brought her by to show off some of her “moves.”

Then Kevin brought along a toad that has also been at the zoo a long time. Host Maggie Flecknoe declined to kiss the toad but did admit she had several encounters with “toads” in the past!

ABOUT THE HOUSTON ZOO ANNIVERSARY:

The Houston Zoo is kicking off the new year with a milestone anniversary. On April 30, 2022, the Houston Zoo will celebrate 100 years of memories. The Zoo first opened its doors to the public in 1922 with a small collection of animals, including a lone bison named Earl, and depended on community donations to acquire additional animals. Today, the Houston Zoo is an accredited, world-class cultural icon and home to more than 6,500 animals from 661 species.

The Zoo owes much of its success to members, guests, and the community for their unwavering support over the years. To help commemorate the centennial anniversary, the Zoo is asking Houstonians to gather their most memorable Zoo pictures or videos and take a moment to share what the Houston Zoo means to them. People can share their most beloved Zoo memory at www.centennial.houstonzoo.org. The stories can be from any era and could be featured on the Zoo’s centennial website, social media platforms, or around Zoo grounds as the celebration continues throughout the year.

The Zoo has celebrations planned throughout the year and will extend the party into 2023 with the grand opening of Galápagos Islands in early 2023. The first major exhibit of its kind to showcase the remarkable wildlife of the legendary island chain, the Houston Zoo’s Galápagos Islands will immerse guests in an environment evoking the archipelago’s unique landscapes and oceanic habitats and highlight how to protect it for the future. No place on our planet better exemplifies the wonders of unique species, the delicate balance of ecosystems, or the pressing need for conservation action more than the Galápagos. With sea lions, giant tortoises, sharks, and Humboldt penguins, Galápagos Islands at the Houston Zoo will add an extraordinary immersive experience to Houston’s world-class zoo.