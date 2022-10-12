HOUSTON (KIAH) – Are you still celebrating the Astros walk-off win in game one of the ALDS? We are on Houston Happens today!

Reporter Seth Kovar recaps the exciting finish live from Minute Maid Park so if you want to relive Yordan Alvarez’s homer go ahead and re-watch it here.

Plus, have you heard the phrase “An apple a day keeps the doctor away?” We talk to health and nutrition expert Mia Syn, MS, RDN, to discuss green and plant-based supplements to help you navigate fall and winter cold and flu season.

Amid the busy school year, there’s a special pre-school and daycare for the little ones. We take a look at My Place Learning Center. All of that and more on Houston Happens.

