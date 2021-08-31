Houston Happens – CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston, Power Wizard, Innovative Lasers of Houston, Staples

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Good Tuesday morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is talking about Hurricane Ida relief efforts and what you can do to help our neighbors recover and stay strong. Also, Tulane University is evacuating students to Houston, this morning. This, after a controversial tweet the University sent out regarding Ida’s forecasted path. Chief Meteorologist, Adam Krueger joins Maggie to talk about the tweet and how accurate Ida’s forecast was.

Also, CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston Rania Mankarious is talking about campus safety and mental health, in today’s Crime Tip Tuesday.

Speaking of returning to school, we’re talking all things classroom with Staples.

And find out how you can lose weight between dropping kids off at school and picking them up, all thanks to Innovative Lasers of Houston.

Plus, use money you save from your electric bill with the help of Power Wizard.

