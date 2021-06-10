Houston Happens – Clorox Pool&Spa, a look at the Sky Pool in London, and U.S. Army Veteran and Paralyzed Veterans of America member, Marco Bungert joins us

HOUSTON (KIAH) Good Thursday morning in today’s Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey are serving up the top talkers. Would you swim in the air? You have to see this new Sky Pool in London!

Speaking of pools, there’s a chlorine shortage. Lifestyle and home improvement expert, Kathryn Emery has an easy fix, thanks to Clorox Pool&Spa. And if you want to travel some place to enjoy the pool this summer, The Travel Mom has some great advice on how you can do it safely and stress free.

Plus, more and more people are misusing handicap parking spaces causing added difficulties for paralyzed veterans and others. Hear more from U.S. Army Veteran and Paralyzed Veterans of America member, Marco Bungert on ways we can combat the problem.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.
Houston Happens’ gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.

