Houston Happens – Crime Tip Tuesday, Innovative Lasers of Houston, Megan Thomas Head

HOUSTON (KIAH) Good Tuesday morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey are starting off your day with todays’ top talkers. Billionaire Jeff Bezos and crew have officially landed after a successful flight to space, making these four members the first astronauts aboard a Blue Origin spacecraft. Would you travel to space if you could?

Speaking of trips meet the three women who unknowingly had the same boyfriend and decided to take a road trip together.

And it’s Crime Tip Tuesday. CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston, Rania Mankarious shares advice on what to do if someone is following you.

Plus, are you tired of not feeling comfortable in your own skin because of those extra pounds? Innovative Lasers of Houston is here to help. Find out more from the CEO and hear from a patient. Also, chef and fitness expert, Erin Stewart joins us with some healthy menu items this summer. You can serve those up along with these other hot finds from lifestyle influencer Megan Thomas Head

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.
Houston Happens’ gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.

