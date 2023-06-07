HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is helping get us over the hump on this Wednesday.

In today’s top talker, meet the dog with the world’s longest tongue!

It’s Wednesday, so that means it’s time for Chad’s Corner. Find out the latest in sports from CW39 Houston Happens Digital Producer, Chad Washington.

Friend of the show, Dean Richards is back with a look at what’s streaming this week.

Ahead of World Blood Donor Day on June 14, YouTube Star, Dr. Mike joins us LIVE with how he is teaming up with Abbott and Blood Centers of America (BCA) to advocate for blood donation, a constant and critical need nationwide, while showcasing the future of the donation experience.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

