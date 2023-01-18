HOUSTON (KIAH) – If you’re looking for talkers and to be entertained, Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has got ya covered!

Two-time Super Bowl Champion Quarterback, Eli Manning joins us to talk about how Verizon is giving away 20 pairs of tickets to three consecutive Super Bowls!

And meet the adorable Houston baby named Carter’s ‘Baby of the Year’!

Plus, we have a LIVE performance in studio from the JoiLux Band and Dueling Pianos. They’re part of Fireside at The Moran CITYCENTRE.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.