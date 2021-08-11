Houston Happens – Elsa Moreck, Band-Aid first aid kits, Power Wizard

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Good Wednesday morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has a lot of top talkers to help get you “over the hump”. From the husband who sold his sneaker collection to pay for his wife’s IVF, to the worst states to have a baby.

Plus, the convicted murderer who is going viral on TikTok for being “too cute”. And what’s the worst date you’ve ever been on? Viewers spill the tea! Also, the number one dating coach offers some key advice to help avoid those dating disasters. Maggie sits down with Elsa Moreck.

It’s also Wellness Wednesday and we have the emotional video of a woman surprising her dad and telling him that she’s his kidney donor. Plus, mommy blogger and award-winning Journalist Jeannette Kaplun helps you prepare to send the kids back to school with Band-Aid first aid kits.

Spend more on back to school supplies and less on your electric bill with the help of Power Wizard.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.
‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.
Maggie also takes the show on the road Friday mornings. Want to have her LIVE at your location? Advertise on Houston Happens

