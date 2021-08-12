Houston Happens – First day of school, Airbnb, Innovative Lasers of Houston, and top talkers

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Good Thursday morning! There are a lot of great talkers Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is serving up! From Patrick Mahomes brining Whataburger to Kansas City, to Katy native and Olympic wrestling champ, Tamyra Mensah-Stock’s gold-medal dream coming true and her mom’s! Plus, actor Justin Theroux is breaking the internet with his Selena-Spurs shirt!

Also, it’s Hurricane season and Airbnb.org has a program helping people find free, temporary housing in times of need. And there’s a need for plasma donations. Find out how you can help, plus more here!

Looking for help when it comes to weight loss, Innovative Lasers of Houston is here with a painless and quick solution.

Help us wish kids a happy first day of school. We have some cute kid pics!

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.
‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.
Maggie also takes the show on the road Friday mornings. Want to have her LIVE at your location? Advertise on Houston Happens

