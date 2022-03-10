HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston Happens is getting you and your body ready for spring time! The folks at Sono Bello show you how you can slim your waistline just in time for swim suit season.

Then if you have been injured in a car accident the attorney’s at The Mokaram Law Firm are here to help you figure out what to do next. We have a full show today! Join us at 9:30!

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.