HOUSTON (KIAH) Its that time of year again to stock up on your Girl Scout cookies! We had the one and only Mary Vitek, Chief Executive Officer of the San Jacinto Council in studio along with a special guest, 12-yr-old Advika Asthana who is Girl Scout Cadette. Click here to help Advika out with her cookie sales!

Buy online with the Digital Cookie® platform. Buy cookies from a Girl Scout you know using the Digital Cookie platform. Check with your local Girl Scout council for details.

With every purchase, Girl Scouts are not only learning essential life skills—they’re becoming leaders who take action to make the world a better place.

This is a very important time of year for Girl Scouts, so now is the time to step up and buy as many as cookies as possible!

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world.

Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends.

Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them.

