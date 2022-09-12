HOUSTON (KIAH) We want to start your week off right with some laughter! Houston Comedian Chenidu Ogu stops by to talk about a special event that he is appearing at on Sunday, September 18th at the Houston Improv.

Chinedu Ogu Partners with Checkers!

The Houston Improv – 7620 Katy Freeway

Sunday, September 18th at 3:00 PM

FOR TICKETS: improvtx.com/houston

Plus, we have the latest on Queen Elizabeth II and what happens next.

Join us for a fun-filled Monday edition of Houston Happens!

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.