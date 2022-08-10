HOUSTON (KIAH) We are getting your kids ready for back-to-school with the latest tech gadgets with tech expert Jennifer Jolly. Plus, local artist Alex Azru stops by to talk about his new art installation at the Lyric Center garage that will be debuting in a few weeks.

The good folks at Pollo Campero also stop by to show us their new spicy chicken sandwich and tell us about a new promotion they have that you will want to take part in.

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.MOST READ: SHEIN Houston Pop Up Store is coming soon!

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.