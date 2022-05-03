HOUSTON (KIAH) Tuesday on Houston Happens we have all your last minute gift ideas for mom as Mother’s Day quickly approaches. Plus, we have some tips on how to make your mint julep top notch this weekend for the Kentucky Derby.

We also have the Treble Choir of Houston live in studio performing for us ahead of their spring concert at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church on Saturday. We have a great show in store for you this Tuesday, join us!

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.